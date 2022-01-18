NCAA clarifies Security, Facilitation, Safety Audit 2022.

By Yunus Yusuf

The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has clarified the misinformation on the Security, Facilitation and Safety Audit slated for the first quarter of 2022.

The Director General, NCAA, Capt. Musa Nuhu, made the clarification with newsmen in Lagos on Monday.

Nuhu explained that the forthcoming International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) Universal Safety Oversight Audit Programme (USOAP) Continuous Monitoring Approach (CMA) was not the same as Annexes 9 and 17 of the international body,

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that ICAO Annex 9 is on facilitation while Annex 17 contains Standards and Recommended Practices (SARPs).

The Director General noted that the Annex 17 was concerned with the security of international air transport and is amended regularly to address the evolving threat.

Nuhu insisted that the safety audit had nothing to do with either facilitation or security audits, but admitted that some teething challenges needed to be…