Nigeria looking to secure maximum points in ‘dead-rubber’ game against Guinea-Bissau

By Victor Okoye

The Super Eagles encounter with Guinea Bissau counterparts at the ongoing 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) has been termed by sports enthusiasts as a “dead rubber game” for Nigeria.

This is coming on the heels of Nigeria’s qualification to the Round of 16.

However, both teams will be looking to end their group campaign on a high with the Super Eagles aiming for a record nine-point haul, while the Wild dogs still believe they can pull up a surprise against the table-toppers.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that three-times champions, Nigeria will take to the pitch of Stade Roumdé Adjia in Garoua, Cameroon against the Wild Dogs of Guinea Bissau on Wednesday from 8 p.m.

This will be the first encounter between Guinea-Bissau and Nigeria at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Guinea-Bissau will have to give their all in their final Group D game when they face Nigeria, as their chances of progressing are all pegged on winning this game.

Nigeria has…