Nigeria will begin rice export for economic diversification

By Kadiri Abdulrahman

The Rice Farmers Association of Nigeria (RIFAN) says the country will commence exportation of rice in the near future to engender the twin benefits of food security and economic diversification.

Mr Ado Hassan, Secretary of the Kano State chapter of RIFAN, made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on the sidelines of the unveiling of the mega rice pyramids in Abuja.

NAN reports that the pyramid, to be unveiled by President Muhammadu Buhari, is a joint project between the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) under its Anchor Borrowers Programme, and RIFAN.

Hassan dispelled insinuations that the rice pyramids on display were not solely rice, adding that the commodity was brought in by rice farmers in virtually all states of the country.

“The rice here is from all over the country. RIFAN has always been real; it is not possible to deceive 200 million Nigerians with a project like this.

“For the fact that Nigeria has not…