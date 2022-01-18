PenCom reviews PRA 2014 – News Agency of Nigeria

By Nana Musa

The National Pension Commission (PenCom) has reviewed the Pension Reform Act 2014 (PRA 2014) as a prelude to advancing legislative action on the Bill.

This is contained in a statement by Peter Aghahowa, Head, Corporate Communications of PenCom, on Monday in Abuja.

He said that PenCom organised the retreat on the review of PRA 2014 in Abuja between Jan. 12 and 14.