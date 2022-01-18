PenCom reviews PRA 2014 – News Agency of Nigeria

By Nana Musa
The National Pension Commission (PenCom) has reviewed the Pension Reform Act 2014 (PRA 2014) as a prelude to advancing legislative action on the Bill.
This is contained in a statement by Peter Aghahowa, Head, Corporate Communications of PenCom, on Monday in Abuja.
He said that PenCom organised the retreat on the review of PRA 2014 in Abuja between Jan. 12 and 14.
Aghahowa said that the retreat was aimed at identifying salient issues to be reviewed in the PRA 2014 as a prelude to advancing legislative action on the Bill.
He said that it is expected that the National Assembly would subsequently organise a public hearing in order to provide an avenue for stakeholders to formally make input into the proposed amendments.
Aghahowa said that the PRA 2014 was enacted following a review of the initial PRA of 2004, which introduced legal and institutional frameworks of the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS) and established PenCom to regulate and supervise all…
Source: News Agency of Nigeria