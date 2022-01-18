TBS turf wicket can host int’l tournaments – NCF president

By Ijeoma Okigbo

President of the Nigeria Cricket Federation (NCF), Uyi Akpata, says the recently revamped Tafa Balewa Square (TBS) cricket turf wicket can host any international tournaments.

Akpata said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Abuja, following the unveiling of the cricket turf wicket in Lagos on Sunday.

The TBS cricket oval, widely regarded as the nation’s traditional home of cricket has been shutdown for 18 months, due to upgrade from the previous concrete bowling strips to grass wicket.

The NCF president said that the facility, which was of international standard, had brought the number of such to seven in the country.

“Facility upgrade scores very high on our agenda and the TBS is very critical in that sphere as it is Nigeria’s frontline facility.

“This facility easily puts Lagos on the map with two top facilities capable of hosting world class events, including the…