AFCON 2021: Super Eagles hold final training session ahead of Guinea-Bissau clash

By Victor Okoye

The Super Eagles on Tuesday had their final training session for the final Group D game against Guinea-Bissau at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Cameroon.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports the training took place at the annex pitch of the Roumde Adjia Stadium in Garoua.

But the session looked uneventful as the three-time champions only have as opponents on Wednesday the Wild Dogs of Guinea Bissau who are with only one point from two games.

They will take to the main pitch of Stade Roumdé Adjia from 8 p.m. needing at least a draw to finish as group leaders.

During the training which started at 8.30 p.m. and lasted for about an hour, all 27 players in the squad took part.

Head Coach Augustine Eguavoen supervised the session along with assistant coaches Salisu Yusuf, Paul Aigbogun, Joseph Yobo, Terry Eguaoje and Aloysius Agu.

Goalkeeper trainer Alloy Agu also drilled the…