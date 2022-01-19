Buhari never told anyone that subsidy be removed – Lawan

By Ismaila Chafe

Senate President Ahmed Lawan has assured Nigerians that subsidy on Petroleum Motor Spirit (PMS) will not be removed for now as being reported by some social and conventional media.

Lawan stated this when he fielded questions from State House correspondents after a closed door meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday in Abuja.

According to him, Buhari has not authorised anybody to remove fuel subsidy as speculated in some quarters.

He said: “Well, it will be of interest to Nigerians to hear what I’ve come to discuss with Mr President among several other things. Many of us are very concerned with the recent agitations and protests.

“And many citizens were so concerned; our constituents across the country are very concerned that the federal government will remove the petroleum subsidy.

“And for us, as parliamentarians, as legislators representing the people of Nigeria, this must be of interest to us.

“And we’ve just finished our…