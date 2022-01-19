Cricket stakeholders laud federation for revamped TBS turf wicket

By Ijeoma Okigbo

Some cricket stakeholders in the country have lauded the Nigeria Cricket Federation (NCF) for the revamped Tafa Balewa Square (TBS) turf wicket in Lagos.

The TBS cricket oval, now upgraded to an international of cricket.

The facility had been standard, is widely regarded as the nation’s traditional home shut down for 18 months, due to upgrade from the previous concrete bowling strips to grass wicket.

Meanwhile, some stakeholders told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Tuesday that the facility would accelerate the development of the game in the country.

Enesi Habib, an International Cricket Council (ICC) certified umpire, who was present at the unveiling, likened the pitch to that of South Africa, a test cricket playing country.

The level one ICC umpire added that umpires would love to officiate at such pitches.

“It was an awesome experience in Lagos, as the traditional home of cricket in Nigeria was transformed…