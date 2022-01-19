Dala Inland Dry Port spends over N5billion for construction.

By Lucy Ogalue

The Chairman, Dala Inland Dry Port (IDP) in Kano state, Abubakar Bawuro, says the management has so far spent over N5billion on its construction.

Bawuro made the disclosure during a visit on the Executive Secretary, Nigerian Shippers’ Council (NSC), Mr Emmanuel Jime, on Tuesday, in Abuja.

The chairman said the project, which would be ready for inauguration in March, will further boost business relations between Nigeria and the Niger Republic.

According to him, over 80 per cent of work on the project had already been completed and the rest should be done by the end of February.

He said extensive work had been accomplished in key areas of the ports, including the stacking area of the sea ports containers, the warehouse, the administrative block, electricity supply and the access roads network.

”If you look at them and assess them averagely, we can safely claim that we have attained over 80 per cent completion.

”We want to assure you that we will work…