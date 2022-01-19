EU to donate €1.5b for global humanitarian crises in 2022

By Maureen Okon

The European Union (EU) on Tuesday announced a contribution of the sum of 1.5 billion euros to combat humanitarian crises across the globe in 2022.

The EU disclosed this in a statement issued by its commission on Tuesday, in Abuja.

According to the statement, the bloc which is at the forefront of global humanitarian response, has contributed the sum of 1.5 billion euros for 2022 global humanitarian crises, as conflicts continue to rise.

“While conflicts and violence are the source of major humanitarian needs, the situation is increasingly being worsened by natural disasters such as drought or floods.

“Fueled by climate change and environmental degradation, and to help those most affected worldwide, the Commission has adopted its initial annual humanitarian budget of 1.5 billion euros for 2022.”

The statement also quoted the Commissioner for Crisis Management, Janez Lenarčič as saying that: “Humanitarian needs are at an all-time high and…