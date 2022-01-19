GACN inaugurates renovated health centre at Damangaza in FCT

By Ikenna Uwadileke

The Gas Aggregation Company Nigeria Limited (GACN) on Tuesday commissioned a renovated primary health centre at Damangaza community in Lokogoma, Abuja.

Speaking at the hand-over ceremony, Managing Director of GACN Lekan Ogunleye said the company was following the example of operating environment solidarity set by its shareholders, especially NNPC, by positively touching lives.

He added that the renovation also stemmed from the dedication of GACN staff members to promote public health.

According him, this unique corporate social responsibility initiative was financed through voluntary contributions by staff members, other volunteers and well-wishers.

“The twin motivation being to positively contribute to the immediate community while showcasing a corporate social responsibility model for other corporate organisations to follow,’’ Ogunleye said.

While appealing to the community to put the facility in judicious use, the MD urged corporate entities to…