Gov. Bello commends Buhari for fight on insecurity in Niger.

By Ismaila Chafe

Gov. Sani Bello of Niger has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for ordering massive onslaught against bandits and insurgents in the state.

The governor made the commendation while reacting to questions from State House correspondents after a closed door meeting with Buhari on Tuesday in Abuja.

According to him, the security challenges troubling the state will soon be a thing of the past, as adequate steps are being taken to address the problem.

Bello expressed optimism that in the next two weeks, residents would start to witness some improvements in terms of security situation across the state.

He said: “I am very optimistic with the kind of zeal I have seen from our security agencies and all services. I’m very optimistic that the situation will be addressed. And hopefully, we should get a very peaceful state within the shortest possible time.

“But there is still a lot of work to do. We share borders with Kaduna, Zamfara and Kebbi States….