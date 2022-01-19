RIFAN says the CBN ABP has increased capacity of farmers

By Kadiri Abdulrahman

The President of Rice Farmers Association of Nigeria (RIFAN), Aminu Goronyo, has said that the Anchor Borrowers Programme (ABP) of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has increased capacity of Nigerian farmers towards attaining food security.

Goronyo said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Abuja.

He spoke against the backdrop of the recent unveiling of mega rice pyramids in Abuja by the CBN and RIFAN.

He explained that the intervention programme by the CBN had increased the number of cropping seasons thereby boosting food production.

https://www.nanbizcom.com/2022/01/19/cbns-abp-boosting-farmers-capacity-says-rifan-president/

“Before now we had one cropping season, which was the wet season. Farmers were not cultivating during the dry season.

“But now, with the support of the CBN through the ABP, we can do two dry season farming with one wet season farming, making three,’’ he said.

The RIFAN President…