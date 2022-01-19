Senate committee on upstream’ll ensure full implementation of PIA – Chairman

By Emmanuella Anokam

The Senate Committee on Petroleum Resources (Upstream) says it will ensure that every single provision enshrined in the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) is followed to logical conclusion without any form of ambiguity.

The committee said that the National Assembly would invoke its constitutional mandate to ensure the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) and the Petroleum Industry run in line with the provisions of the Act.

The Chairman of the committee, Sen. Albert Bassey, disclosed this on Wednesday in Abuja, during an oversight visit by the committee to NUPRC.

According to the chairman, this is the first time in Nigeria’s history, that there is a ‘one stop booklet’ which actually clarifies the certainty, prospect and competitiveness of oil and gas industry.

“What the law stipulates for the commission is to be independent to build confidence in the hearts and minds of investors.

“We have not had the privilege of coming…