Wizkid, Tiwa Savage , Omah Lay nominated for NAACP award 2022

Tiwa Savage for another award

Nigerian music stars, Wizkid, Fireboy, Tiwa Savage, Kidi and Omah Lay were on Tuesday night nominated for the NAACP Image Awards in Outstanding International Song category, organised by  the National Association for Advancement of Coloured People (NAACP).

Wizkid was nominated for his “Essence”, featuring Tems and Justin Bieber, while Fireboy DML got the nomination from his hit song, “Peru”.

Tiwa Savage’s “Somebody’s Son”, featuring Brandy, gained her nomination, while Kidi and Omah Lay received nominations for their song, “Touch it”, and “understand” respectively.

Wizkid
Wizkid set for another award

The 53rd NAACP Image Awards celebrate outstanding achievements and performances of people of colour across more than 80 competitive categories from film, television plus streaming, music, literature, and podcasts.

The 2022 NAACP Image Awards were announced Tuesday in a virtual event on NAACP’s Instagram…



Source: News Agency of Nigeria

