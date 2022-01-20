Alleged breach of contract: Company wants Osun Govt. to pay N69.5m

By Chinyere Omeire

A company, Star Global Marketing Ltd., dealers on medical equipment, on Wednesday prayed a Lagos High Court for a declaration that N69.5 million owed it by Osun Government should be paid.

Star Global Marketing Ltd., the claimant, brought an application for judgment in suit No: LD/ADR/3607/2021.

The defendant are Osun State Government, Ladoke Akintola University of Technology Teaching Hospital Management Board, and Prof. Peter Olaitan, Chief Medical Director.

The claimant is requesting payment of an unpaid sum of N69.5 million for supply of C-Arm Machine and various medical supplies to the teaching hospital, a parastatal-agency of Osun Government.

The motion was brought pursuant to Order 12 Rule 1 and 3(1), Order 22 Rule 1 and Order 43 Rule 1(1) of the High Court of Lagos State Civil Procedure Rules, 2019.

On Wednesday, counsel to the claimant/applicant, Mr Chidi Ike, told the court: “We have a pending motion for judgment against the defendants for…