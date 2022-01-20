Creative Industry Festival (CIFEST) postponed to May – Official

The Creative Industry Festival (CIFEST), earlier scheduled for February in Lagos, has been postponed to May, according to Mr Felix Duke, President, Creative Industry Group (CIG).

Duke announced this on Wednesday during a visit to the Lagos office of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

According to the President, CIFEST, which was postponed following COVID-19 regulations on the directives of the Lagos State Government, will hold between May 1 and May 7, at the Tafawa Balewa Square, Lagos.

He said the essence of the visit was to strengthen partnership with credible media organisation as NAN in a bid to foster the goals of CIG.

“We know NAN is a viable medium to partner with, from experience.

”We have had collaborations with NAN since our inception in 2018 and have every reason to be grateful for it.

“This visit is to stress the importance of NAN to ensure that CIFEST gets the necessary publicity to make the festival a huge success,” he said.

Duke added that the festival…