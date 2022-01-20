FG tasks RTEAN on professionalism for accident-free Nigeria.

The Speaker, House of Representatives, Mr Femi Gbajabiamila, who inaugurated the edifice, emphasised the importance of transportation in economic growth and development of the country.

Gbajabiamila said: “We must not underplay importance of road transport union.

“The union contributes immensely to Nigeria’s economy. I can assure you that your value to our economy is recognised by government at all levels.

“Government will continue to do what it can to help your industry thrive. We will also continue investing significantly in road transport which will expand your routes.”

He urged the union not to relent, and be ready to adapt to the new reality of social and economic changes, so as to thrive in whatever circumstances.

Gbajabiamila, who commended RTEAN leadership for the feat, expressed the lawmakers’ readiness to work with the union, to achieve national development goals.

The Minister of State for Women Affairs, Pauline Tallen, commended the transport union for…