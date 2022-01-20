FRSC says 327 died in 600 RTC during its 2021 Operation.

By Ibironke Ariyo

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) says 327 people were killed in 600 Road Traffic Crashes (RTC) during 2021 Operation Zero Tolerance nationwide.

The Corps Marshal, FRSC, Dr Boboye Oyeyemi, said this during a news briefing on its 2021 Operation Zero Tolerance special patrol operations on Thursday in Abuja.

Oyeyemi said that a comparative analysis of RTC recorded in 2021 revealed 9 per cent reduction in crash cases.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Operation Zero Tolerance special patrol operation is between Dec. 15, 2021 and Jan. 15.

Oyeyemi noted that the highest number of deaths recorded during the period was along Ilesha-Akure road and Kano-Zaria road calming 20 and 19 persons respectively.

He said within the period under review, 600 RTC were recorded, involving 4,649 people with 327 people killed and 1,916 injured.

“2,406 people were rescued without injuries. A total of seven fatal crashes claiming 82…