Lagos Govt. introduces N800 harmonised levy for transporters

By Florence Onuegbu

The Lagos State Government and transportation stakeholders on Tuesday introduced and signed a consolidated levy of N800 for the informal transport sector.

Speaking at the signing ceremony and ticket unveiling at Ikeja, the Commissioner for Finance, Dr Rabiu Olowo, said that there was need for the harmonised levy.

Olowo said the harmonisation was necessary in order not to over-burden transporters with exorbitant levies.

He said that the state government carried out a survey six months ago, hence, realised that an average transporter paid N3,000 daily as levies.

According to him, most of the monies the transporters pay is lost to unknown agents, therefore, the need to regulate the levies and sanitise the informal transportation sector.

Olowo said that the consolidated N800 levy, which would take effect from Feb. 1, was a phased approach to ensure the transport sector reform.

He added that the reform would help to get a comprehensive…