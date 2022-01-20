The NEC says no decision taken yet on fuel subsidy removal.

By Chijioke Okoronkwo

The National Economic Council (NEC) says it has yet to take a decision on the issue of fuel subsidy removal as deliberations are still ongoing.

Gov. Godwin Obaseki of Edo fielded questions from State House correspondents after the NEC meeting presided over by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Thursday at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

According to the governor, NEC has been deliberating on the issue of fuel subsidy for more than a year.

“There was an ad hoc committee set up by NEC and headed by Gov. Nasir El-Rufai that included members of the executive arm of government and worked on recommendations as to what we should do about the cost of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) locally.

“Because as you realise, as it has been told us, the cost of PMS in Nigeria today is about N162 for a litre whereas every other country surrounding Nigeria is selling the product at more than 100 per cent of the cost in Nigeria.

“The country, as at last year, spent in…