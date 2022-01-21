AFCON 2021: Eagles confidence growing with each game — Troost-Ekong

By Victor Okoye

Super Eagles Captain, William Troost-Ekong says the confidence of the team is growing with each game at the ongoing 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Cameroon.

Troost-Ekong who was the man-of-the-match told newsmen during a post-match conference that the team was still a work in progress, adding that the team is improving with every game.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Nigeria’s Super Eagles on Wednesday in Garoua advanced in style to the knockout phase of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Cameroon.

They beat Guinea-Bissau 2-0 at the Stade Roumde Adjia to become the only side at this 33rd edition of the competition to win all their three group games.

NAN also reports that winners of groups A, B and C who had advanced earlier failed to win all their three games.

“When you think about the games, for us as winners, the key is to try to improve every time.

“We are not perfect and of course, we make mistakes but I think the…