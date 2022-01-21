Court orders NSITF to pay compensation of late insured staff to father

By Glory Abuh-Adejoh

The National Industrial Court has ordered the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF) Management Board to pay compensation to the father and next-of-kin of a deceased that had his life insured with them.

The claimant, Moses Ikpaki, who is the next-of-kin to his son Deinma Ikpaki, that died in the course of his employment, dragged the defendant, NSITF before the court for payment of compensation.

The defendant had claimed that the deceased’s death did not occur in the course of his employment.

Delivering judgment, Justice Faustina Kola-Olalere declared that the late Ikpaki’s death occurred in the course of his employment.

The judge stated that two issues needed to be resolved by the court between the parties.

She said, “can it be said that the deceased died or his death occurred out of or in the course of his employment with employer?

“Is the claimant entitled to the reliefs he is seeking from the defendant?”

After perusal of the…