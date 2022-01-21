FCCPC, Shippers’ Council sign agreement for fair competition

By Ginika Okoye

The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Nigerian Shippers’ Council (NSC) to ensure fair competition among operators in the industry.

FCCPC’s Chief Executive Officer, Mr Babatunde Irukera, said at the ceremony on Thursday, in Abuja that the move would remove bottlenecks and increase effective commerce in the industry.

According to him, we are partners in making sure that consumers are treated fairly, market operates robustly and ensure that the playing field is level for all in the market, without entry barriers.

He expressed optimism that the agreement would become operational as quickly as possible.

Irukera commended the council’s approach to work with the commission, describing it as collaborative and supportive.

“For us, consumption is as much about pricing, as it is with disposable income and with satisfaction.

“People are likely to purchase again if they…