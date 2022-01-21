Gen. Alabi takes over as 5th Commandant, Army War College

By Sumaila Ogbaje

The newly appointed Commandant of the Army War College Nigeria (AWCN), Maj.-Gen. Bamidele Alabi, on Wednesday, took over as the fifth commandant of the college.

Alabi took over from Maj.-Gen. Solomon Udounwa, who was redeployed to Army Headquarters and appointed Chief of Special Services/Programmes (Army).

The college Public Relations Officer, Maj. Muhammed Maidawa, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja.

In his valedictory speech, the outgoing commandant, Udounwa, congratulated Alabi, whom he described as integral part of the college, haven served as Directing Staff as well as Director of Studies prior to his recent appointment as commandant.

Uduonwa, while wishing him a fruitful and successful tenure, urged the college community to extend same cooperation and support given him, to his successor to enable the college to continue to succeed.

Alabi, however, promised to build on the legacy of the immediate past commandant and commended him for his…