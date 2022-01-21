Gov. Okowa condoles Gov. Tambuwal on death of his brother.

By Ifeanyi Olannye

Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta has commiserated with his Sokoto State counterpart, Gov. Aminu Tambuwal on the death of his elder brother, Alhaji Muhammadu Bello.

Okowa’s condolence is contained in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Olisa Ifeajika, on Thursday in Asaba.

He said he had joined the Tambuwal family, community and people of Sokoto State in mourning the octogenarian and community leader.

He said that late Bello lived a life of impact and urged the family to be consoled by his legacies.

Okowa paid glowing tribute to the deceased for being a good man and community leader.

He urged the family to take solace in the fact that he lived to witness the outstanding successes achieved by his brother, who was Speaker of House of Representatives and now governor of Sokoto state.

“We received the news of the demise of your elder brother with shock, but we are consoled by the fact that he lived a life of dedicated service to God and…