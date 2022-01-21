IPMAN appeals to NNPC to pay bridging claims of its members.

By Abiemwense Moru

The new National President of the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), Alhaji Debo Ahmed, has appealed to the management of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited to ensure payment of outstanding bridging claims owed members of the Association.

He made the appeal during the inauguration of the new national leadership of the association in Abuja.

Ahmed succeeded the immediate past President of IPMAN, Mr Habu Fari whose tenure expired last November.

By virtue of the 1999 Constitution of the association, a sitting deputy national Chairman takes position at the end of the tenure of the outgoing chairman.

Ahmed, in his acceptance speech, also identified insecurity across the country as some of the bottlenecks being encountered by his members in lifting petroleum products from depots.

He said: “The nation is facing a magnitude of insecurity threat. As IPMAN, we need to address this issue and the…