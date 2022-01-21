Lagos to build world class health system — Sanwo-Olu

By Oluwafunke Ishola/Temitope Lawanson

Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos says building a world class health system is a priority of his administration.

Sanwo-Olu said this on Friday in Lagos during the Y2021 Health Forum with the theme, “The Art of Building a World Class Health System.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the programme was organised by the Lagos State Government in collaboration with the State Health Service Commission (HSC).

Sanwo-Olu, represented by Mrs Folasade Jaji, Secretary to the State Government, noted that establishing a robust health system would complement the status of a mega city and 21st century economy desired for the state.

He said that the development of the health sector to adequately cater to the health needs of the people effectively and efficiently had been a priority of his administration, as expressed in the THEMES agenda.

According to him, achieving this goal will entail enhancing the…