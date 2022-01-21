Maritime security: UN lauds Nigeria over successful prosecution, conviction of pirates

By Sumaila Ogbaje

The United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), has commended Nigeria for the first-ever successful prosecution and conviction of pirates in Africa.

This is contained in a statement issued by the Head of Strategic Communication, Office of the National Security Adviser, Mr Zakari Usman on Thursday.

He said the Executive Director of UNODC, Ghada Wali, gave the commendation in New York.

Wali also applauded Nigeria for her leadership role and commitment towards curbing maritime crimes

The UNODC boss attributed the success to effective collaboration between Nigeria and UNODC through the Global Maritime Crime Programme and the Strategic Vision for Africa launched in 2021.

He said that one of the gaps identified by the Federal Government of Nigeria in the fight against maritime crimes was the weak legal and institutional framework for prosecuting offenders.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that President Muhammadu Buhari, on June 24, 2019,…