NFSC appoints Amb. Olonisakin as patron

By Victor Okoye

The Nigeria Football Supporters Club (NFSC), on Thursday appointed Amb. Abayomi Olonisakin, Nigeria’s Ambassador to Cameroon as its patron.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Olonisakin was decorated by Dr Rafiu Ladipo, NFSC’s President-General Worldwide and the National Chairman, Rev. Samuel Ikpea, alongside other top officials of the club in Garoua, Cameroon.

Ladipo in his remarks noted that the NFSC was delighted to bestow the honour on the ambassador as its patron at a time when the Senior Football National team had made history in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

NAN reports that Nigeria’s Super Eagles on Wednesday in Garoua advanced in style to the knockout phase of the 2021 AFCON in Cameroon.

They beat Guinea-Bissau 2-0 at the Stade Roumde Adjia to become the only side at this 33rd edition of the competition to win all their three group games.

“Today is a day that is special for the supporters club, first of all…