NGO calls for Senate firmness on subsidy removal on petrol.

The Integrity Youth Alliance, a Civil Society Organisation has said that the Senate leadership should be decisive on the proposed removal of subsidy on Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) popularly called Petrol.

It said that footdragging on the subsidy removal was akin to postponing the obvious when the nation’s oil corporation had become true business conglomerate expected to make returns to shareholders.

Mr Adewole Kehinde, the Board Chairman of the Group, in a statement on Wednesday said that the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) had already made fuel subsidy payment an issue of Law.