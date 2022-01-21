Nigerians in Italy laud FG as mission commences passport issuance

By Lizzy Okoji

Some Nigerians in Italy have commended the Federal Government for its prompt intervention in their passports availability request as the Nigerian Mission in Italy commences consular services across regions of the country.

They expressed their joy and appreciation to the Federal government in a video message made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday, in Abuja.

NAN reports that this is coming in the phase of the ongoing consular intervention visits by the Nigerian Mission to five Italian cities; Napoli, Ferrara, Padova, Udine and Como form Jan. 15 to Jan. 31.

The intervention is coming following the appeal of the National Association of some Nigerian Unions in Italy (NUNAI) to the Federal Government in November 2021.

Miss Faith John, a Nigerian living in Ferrara City appreciated the Nigerian government for listening to their appeal and their prompt response.

John said she appreciated the exercise more as the Consular intervention…