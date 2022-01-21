People beginning to respect Super Eagles, says Coach Eguavoen

By Victor Okoye

Coach Augustine Eguavoen says people are once again beginning to respect the Super Eagles following their performance in the group stage of the ongoing 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Cameroon.

Eguavoen told newsmen during his post-match conference that a lot of people felt that Nigeria was not good enough to win the tournament because of the team’s performance in the last few months.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Nigeria’s Super Eagles on Wednesday in Garoua advanced in style to the knockout phase of AFCON 2021 in Cameroon.

They beat Guinea-Bissau 2-0 at the Stade Roumde Adjia to become the only side at this 33rd edition of the competition to win all their three group games.

NAN also reports that winners of groups A, B and C who had advanced earlier failed to win all their three games.

“But again it is the same set of players who performed brilliantly well prior to the AFCON, the last one in Egypt and also a year or couple…