2022: NCoS to boost staff, inmates welfare

By Ibironke Ariyo

The Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) has unveiled plans to forestall jail breaks, attacks and boosts the welfare of staff and inmates across all custodial centres.

The Controller General, NCoS, Mr Haliru Nababa, said this in his New Year message to the staff and inmates on Friday in Abuja.

Nababa appreciated all officers and men of the NCoS for working tirelessly under challenging conditions to ensure total delivery of the service’s mandate in previous years.

He said that the present administration was highly concerned on the well-being of citizens, including those behind bars.

The C-G also said that the country was challenged with a lot of security issues resulting in a series of external jail attacks.

According to him, this trend is quite alarming as it threatens the sovereignty and prosperity of our nation.

“However, we are not resting on our oars to ensure that we stem the tide and put to shame all enemies of the state.

