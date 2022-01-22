2023: Multiple Women Groups endorse Yahaya Bello for President

By Lizzy Okoji

Women across Nigeria, under the aegis, National Coalition for Women Support Group have endorsed governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi as their presidential candidate for the 2023 polls.

The Women made the endorsement when they paid him a visit at the Kogi Governor’s Lodge in Abuja, stating that they have endorsed Bello based on his excellent performance in Kogi.

Mr Onogwu Muhammed, Chief Press Secretary to governor Bello disclosed this in a statement on Friday in Abuja.

Hon. Mariam Yunusa, Leader of the group and National Women Leader, APC support groups, lauded Bello for all he has done well in Kogi.

Yunusa stated that Bello has done excellently especially in the areas of security, women and youths inclusiveness in governance, infrastructure and human capital development.

She stated that the group is aware of what Kogi State used to be in terms of security before the governor took over in 2016 and how the situation has changed for the better now.

“Governor…