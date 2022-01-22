Addax Licence: NUPRC assures stakeholders of transparency in Upstream Petroleum sector

By Emmanuella Anokam

Mr Gbenga Komolafe, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), has assured stakeholders of the Commission’s resolve to ensure transparency in all its dealings.

Komolafe gave the assurance in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Friday, while giving an update on the revoked Addax Petroleum licence.

NAN recalls that Komolafe had confirmed that Addax Petroleum lost Oil Mining Licences (OMLs) 123, 124, 126 and 137 and were reverted to NNPC due to its inability to meet set obligations in the licence award provision .

NAN reports that NUPRC, formerly known as the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR), in 2021 revoked four Production Sharing Contracts (PSCs) licences operated by Addax Petroleum, citing production decline and non-development of assets for several years.

The assets were immediately re-awarded to Kaztec Engineering Limited/Salvic Petroleum…