AFCON: CBN Gov. assures of more support for Super Eagles

By Muhyideen Jimoh

The Central Bank Governor, Mr Godwin Emefiele has assured the Super Eagles of Federal Government’s support in the team’s quest for a fourth Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) title in Cameroon.

Emefiele gave the assurance when he visited the team in company of top Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) officials in Garoua, Cameroon.

The CBN governor commended the efforts of the Super Eagles players and officials with a call on them to continue to be patriotic.

“You will continue to be rewarded, but most importantly, you should see this outing as service to the nation.

I can assure you that everything is being done by the government to make Nigerian youths happy.

“Continue to make Nigerians happy just as you have done, members of government delegation are always present and ready to give you all the support,” he said.

Earlier, NFF President Amaju Pinnick thanked the CBN governor and his delegation for the visit, with a…