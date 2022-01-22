AU hails MNJTF operational effort

By Sumaila Ogbaje

The African Union Peace and Security Council (AUPSC), has commended the operational efforts of the Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF) and approved its renewed mandate for another period of 12 months.

The Chief of Military Public Information, Col. Muhammad Dole, in a statement on Friday in N’Djamena, Chad, said the renewed mandate takes effect from Feb. 1.

Dole said the AUPSC considered the report on MNJTF and decided to renew its mandates at its 1057th virtual meeting held on Jan. 14 in a reminiscence of the activities of the Force against the BHT/ISWAP terrorists.

He said members of the council, chairpersons of ECOWAS and ECCAS, the Head of Mission, MNJTF, Amb. Mamman Nuhu, and the Force Commander, MNJTF, Maj.-Gen. Abdul-Khalifa Ibrahim, extensively deliberated on the progress and challenges of the force at the meeting.

According to him, the council noted with appreciation and commended the significant recorded progress and display of…