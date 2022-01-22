Eguavoen says Eagles won’t underrate Tunisia in spite of challenges

By Victor Okoye

Super Eagles’ Head Coach, Augustine Eguavoen, says his team will not underrate their opponents during their 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) Round of 16 fixture on Sunday.

The News Agency of Nigeria of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Sunday’s game between Nigeria and Tunisia will take place at the Stade Roumdé Adjia in Garoua, Cameroon from 8 p.m.

The Tunisian camp had been somewhat ravaged by positive COVID tests and there were no indications yet as to whether some star players, including Wahbi Khazri, will return for the game.

Eguavoen however told newsmen during a pre-match press conference on Saturday in Garoua that in spite of the Carthage Eagles’ challenges his team would remain focused on the job ahead.

“Yes, Tunisia may have struggled during the group stage, but don’t forget that they are a powerhouse when it comes to African football.

“So, we (will) go out there to play (well) against Tunisia tomorrow (Sunday). We are not going to…