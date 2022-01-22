ICPC Multipurpose Cooperative to provide 80 housing units for members

By Philomina Attah

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) Multipurpose Cooperative Society is set to provide 80 housing units of flats for its members.

The Chairman of ICPC, Pro Bolaji Owasanoye, at the groundbreaking ceremony in Abuja on Friday expressed delight and lauded the initiative.

Owasanoye warned the contactor and Financial Service providers to ensure standard, reminding them that the Commission had past history of arresting those who decided to cut corners.

“I am happy to be part of this historic moment and to give all of our support to ICPC staff to achieve one of the key needs of every person which is getting shelter.

“I want to congratulate Gefen Group, for being the partner for this laudable project. But I want to also give a warning that we have the history of haven arrested our contractors in the past,” he said.

He noted that usually, housing projects suffered cost overrun for different reasons.

“Not only…