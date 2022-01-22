New defence spokesman tasks media on national security

By Sumaila Ogbaje

The newly appointed Director, Defence Information, Maj.-Gen. Ohwonigho Akpor, has urged the media to continue to advance the course of national security while playing its role as watchdog of the society.

Akpor made the call while taking over command of the directorate on Friday in Abuja.

He pledged to progressively sustain and strengthen the existing media and military cooperation aimed at building a more peaceful and progressive nation.

According to him, just as the media is essential for informing the public about military operations, the media also largely depends on the military to fulfil its mandate.

“Suffice to mention that, while performing its watchdog functions, the media needs to always remember to play the vital role of advancing the course of national security,” he said.

Akpor said that the military with other security agencies had been in the forefront of maintaining the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the nation as well as facilitating…