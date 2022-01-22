Nigeria pleased with OCHA’s humanitarian efforts – Osinbajo

By Chijioke Okoronkwo

Vice-President, Yemi Osinbajo, says Nigeria is pleased with the contributions of the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) to humanitarian efforts in the country.

Osinbajo’s spokesman, Mr Laolu Akande, in a statement on Friday, said the vice president received a delegation from OCHA led by the Undersecretary/Emergency Response Coordinator, Mr Martin Griffiths, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

According to Osinbajo, no matter the challenge or resource constraint, people need to know that their government will always be in a position to support and make provisions for them.

“We have challenges; post-pandemic challenges, resource constraints, but we still have to make provisions for the millions of people, who expect that government must be in a position to support them in a terrible and challenging period.

“We are extremely pleased with OCHA; its contribution to all humanitarian efforts.

“The experience OCHA brings to…