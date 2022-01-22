Polymer Institute appeals to Buhari to sign it’s bill into law

By Emmanuel Afonne

The Polymer Institute of Nigeria (PIN) has appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to assent to the institute’s bill, to enable it perform its duties professionally, the former National President of the Institute, Prof. Paul Mamza said on Friday in Abuja.

Handing over the mantle of leadership to his successor, Mamza said that the bill, when signed into law, would enable the institute regulate and assess the standard of polymer materials produced in the country.

“We sponsored the bill for the Chartered Polymer Institute of Nigeria which has passed first, second and third readings at the National Assembly, and the consolidated bill was passed in 2018 and forwarded to President Muhammadu Buhari for his assent.

“Once it is assented to, we will be in the flagship position for legislation on the production of polymer materials in Nigeria and we shall be engaged as resource persons.

“We shall be responsible for enforcing standards and teaching,…