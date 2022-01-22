Shift from fossil industry more beneficial for Nigeria’s economy – Ministry, NGO

By Angela Atabo

The Ministry of Environment and the Coalition for Socio-Economic Transformation (COSET) say shift from fossil industry will benefit Nigeria more economically and help to solve climate change challenges.

They made the assertion on Friday in Abuja at the Friedrich-Ebert-Stiftung Nigeria post 26th UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26) held in Glasgow in 2021.

The post COP 26 meeting was to steer the Friedrich-Ebert-Stiftung Nigeria and COSET group on climate change engagement for the year.

Minister of Environment, Mohammad Abubakar, said that climate change remained the greatest threat to human health in recorded history as it affected lives and livelihood.

Abubakar, represented by Mrs Iniobong Abiola-Awe, Deputy Director and Head, Greenhouse Gases Inventory Division, Department of Climate Change, said that there was therefore the need to seek ways to address it.

According to him, the nation is living under the unceasing threat of…