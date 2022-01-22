Terrorists will be crushed, Buhari reassures Nigerians

By Ismaila Chafe

President Muhammadu Buhari has reassured Kaduna State residents of the resolve of the Nigerian Armed Forces, under his watch, to crush terrorists and criminal gangs operating in the State and other parts of the country.

The president’s media aide, Malam Garba Shehu, in a statement on Friday, said the president stated this at a State Banquet to commemorate his official visit to the state.

The president commended the support Kaduna State had been providing to security agencies, noting the establishment of a ministry dedicated to Internal security.

‘‘I wish to assure the people and government of Kaduna State that the Federal Government is doing its utmost to contain and crush the terrorists that have been menacing our citizens and their property in parts of the country.

‘‘On behalf of the Federal Government, I commend the efforts of the Kaduna State Government to respond to the demands of development.

‘‘The relationship between our tiers of government…