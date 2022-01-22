We respect Nigeria but we’re battle-ready for anything, Tunisia’s coach says

By Victor Okoye

Tunisia’s Assistant Coach, Jalel Kadri, says they are battle-ready for the Round of 16 clash with Nigeria at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) on Sunday in Garoua.

Kadri who represented Head Coach Mondher Kebaier at a pre-match press conference on Saturday in Garoua said this was in spite of the lot of respect they have for Nigeria at the tournament.

The News Agency of Nigeria of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Sunday’s encounter between Nigeria and Tunisia will take place at the Stade Roumdé Adjia in Garoua from 8 p.m.

“We respect Nigeria, because they are a formidable side. But, as you know also, Tunisia are a side with a rich history in the AFCON. We thrive on collective effort and always have a positive mind-set.

“We have experienced players and the Nigerian team must also realise that they are meeting a battle-ready Tunisian team and we will do everything to ensure that we win the game.

“We are still ambitious and very hopeful. It is…