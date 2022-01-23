2021: Two Eagles set to clash in last 16 tough duel

By Victor Okoye

The 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) has reached the knockout stages and there are no more second chances as Nigeria’s Super Eagles take on the Carthage Eagles of Tunisia.

The News Agency of Nigeria of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Sunday’s AFCON Round of 16 encounter between Nigeria and Tunisia will take place at the Stade Roumdé Adjia, in Garoua, Cameroon from 8.00 p.m.

It is indeed a meeting of two Eagles, with both Eagles finely balanced on six wins each with eight draws from 20 previous encounters.

Nigeria ran out 2-0 winners the first-ever time these two nations met in the Surulere Stadium, Lagos, in 1961 during the 1962 AFCON qualifying series.

It was the Carthage Eagles who made it to the tournament proper in controversial circumstances though.

Nigeria were 2-1 up at the Stade Chedly Zouiten in Tunis when a hotly debated Tunisian equaliser forced a Nigerian walkout in the 65th minute.

Tunisia was thus awarded a 2–0 win and qualified for…