A former lawmaker advises FG to ensure rice price reduction.

By Abiemwense Moru

A former House of Representatives member, Rep. Joseph Akinlaja, has advised the Federal Government to ensure reduction in the price of rice commodities

Akinlaja gave the advice on Sunday in Abuja while reacting to the one million bags of rice paddy pyramids launched by President Muhammad Buhari.

He explained that the rice pyramid showed that the country was ready to be self-sufficient in rice production and should continue to showcase its achievement in terms of agriculture.

Akinlaja, who is also the former National Deputy President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), maintained that it was necessary Nigerians benefited with discounted price after processing the rice.

He added that there was the need for a drastic reduction in price of the commodities as soon as it rolled into the market with the cooperation of the millers association.

“I hope that rice will remain the cheapest commodities in the Nigerian market.”

NAN…