CITN applauds FCT-IRS for generating N118bn in 2021

By Salisu Sani-Idris

The Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria (CITN) has commended the Federal Capital Territory Internal Revenue Service (FCT-IRS) for generating N118 billion revenue in 2021.

The Head, Corporate Communications FCT-IRS, Malam Mustapha Sumaila made this known in a statement in Abuja on Sunday.

The President of the Institute, Mr Adesina Adedayo commended FCT-IRS when he paid a courtesy visit on the Acting Executive Chairman of Service, Mr Haruna Abdullahi.

Adedayo, who led a team of tax experts consisting of two former presidents of the institute, executives and members, said the visit was to formally inform and seek for support of the Service on the forthcoming 40th Anniversary of the institute.

He said that the visit would enable the institute notify the acting chairman about the 24th Annual Tax Conference scheduled to take place in Abuja and Lagos on Feb. 1 and 5, 2022 respectively.

Adedayo expressed joy on the achievements recorded by the…