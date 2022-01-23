Confirm INEC Commissioners, pass , amended electoral act, group urges Senate

By Angela Atabo

The National Integration Forum (NIF) has urged the Senate to confirm the seven National Commissioners and Resident Electoral Commissioner for the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.

This is contained in a statement issued in Abuja on Sunday by Alhaji Aminu Alkali, Chairman of the NIF.

Alkali also called on the Senate to expedite action in finalising the Electoral Act amendment as part of its constitutional contribution to advancing democracy.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that on Dec.14,2021, President Muhammadu Buhari wrote to the Senate, seeking for the conformation of the nominees.

NAN also reports that the Electoral Act had been further amended to provide for alternative for the holding of primaries by political parties against the direct primary clause that had been contentious.

NIF, a political pressure group, stressed that the confirmation of commissioners was also more important as INEC and political parties…